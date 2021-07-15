Saracens Women Seasonal Memberships available now!

Saracens is delighted and proud to announce that for the 21/22 season we will be launching a new Saracens Women’s Seasonal Membership.

This exciting move builds on the continuing growth of the women’s game and the fantastic support shown to our Saracens Women’s team at the end of the 20-21 season when 1,600 Saracens supporters bought tickets to the Premier 15s semi-final at StoneX Stadium.

The introduction of the Saracens Women’s seasonal membership will help ensure Saracens stay at the forefront of women’s elite rugby and will enable the club to support our women’s players so that they can be the best that they can be in an increasingly professional environment. All money from the Women’s seasonal membership will be reinvested into the women’s game.

All Saracens multi-year Seasonal Members (who renewed before 7th July 2021) will continue to enjoy access to Saracens Women’s Allianz Premier 15’s home games as part of their benefits package. Starting from the 22/23 season all 2 season members (and 23/24 Season for 3 season Members) will need to purchase a women’s membership for £65 if they wish to continue accessing games.

If you are not a Saracens Seasonal Member or purchased a membership after 7th July 2021 and would like to register your interest in a Saracens Women’s Seasonal Membership for the 21/22 season then please click here.

Saracens Women’s Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry had a message to all Saracens fans. “The one thing that we really missed last year was you, the supporters. We were very fortunate to have you behind us at StoneX Stadium in the semi-final in record numbers and it is difficult to describe how much of a difference it made, and there is no doubt that it helped us get over the line.

As we go in pursuit of lifting the Premier 15s trophy next season, we are massively excited that there is now a Seasonal Membership package to support Saracens Women, and we can’t wait to build that bond with the supporters week in week out.

We have recruited well this summer and I know that motivation is at an all-time high after coming so close in the final, so this promises to be a season that will be one of the most exciting in our history.”

Saracens and England star Poppy Cleall said, “As players we often say it but we really can’t stress how much of a difference it makes when we have all of our supporters screaming for us in the stands.

The fanbase is growing massively which is so exciting to see and we were very lucky to experience it towards the end of the season.

The prospect of having season ticket holders packing out StoneX Stadium every other week will help us get to that next level and with crowds coming back in large numbers it has just made us even more motivated for next season.

We came up just short last season, but together I am confident that we can take the next step and get our hands back on that trophy.”

Lucy Wray, Saracens CEO, said: “As a club, we want to continue to be at the forefront of the women’s game and support our outstanding women’s squad in their pursuit of excellence. In the off season, we have invested in the medical provision, performance analysis and strength and conditioning for our women’s team. As announced yesterday we have also signed up former Saracens player Juan Figallo as our Academy and Women’s forwards coach. Juan is hugely passionate about the challenge ahead and is ready to bring a huge amount of energy to the role, as well as his megawatt smile.

Women’s sport is no longer a bolt on to the men’s game. We hope that as many of the Sarries family as possible can get behind our women’s team this season, and at £65 per season for access to all women’s home matches at StoneX Stadium, we believe this represents great value to some fantastic days out for the whole family.”